Bianca Belair & Naomi Re-Enact Scene From Bring It On
February 18, 2025 | Posted by
– During last night’s WWE Raw, Bianca Belair and Naomi continued their feud with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. They also wore attire inspired by the Clovers from the 2001 hit movie, Bring It On. Later, Belair shared a video on social media where she and Naomi reenact a dance scene from the film, which you can view below:
Liv & Raquel better BRING IT ON!#GlowEST #ESTofWWE #Naomi pic.twitter.com/2q8Do0bKdU
— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) February 18, 2025