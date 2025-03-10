Bianca Belair and Naomi Segment From WWE Smackdown Got ‘Rave Reviews’ Backstage

As previously reported, Naomi admitted to attacking Jade Cargill on last Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown during a segment with Bianca Belair. Fightful Select reports that the segment received ‘rave reviews’ backstage, getting ‘heavy praise’.

Ioannis Fillippides was said to be the writer for the segment, which was produced by TJ Wilson. One WWE employee said that it seemed like the “first time” Naomi had the chance to be featured in a segment “with substance” and she shined in the role. Belair also received praise for her work, as did Jade Cargill. The writing, producing and camera work were also praised. One employee spoke privately via TWitter DM to Sean Ross Sapp, praising the camera work when Cargill arrived. Several others also spoke highly of the entire segment.

It was also noted that there were no isses with Cargill this week, contrary to past reports that she had backstage heat.