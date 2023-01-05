wrestling / News
Bianca Belair Shares New Pic Of Face Following Raw Injury
Bianca Belair got busted open on Raw, and she shared a new photo of her face on Wednesday morning. As noted, Belair got three stitches following her match on Raw where Alexa Bliss DDT’d her multiple times into the ring steps, and she shared a new photo showing some swelling to her jaw on her Twitter account.
The Raw Women’s Champion posted:
“All of my cousins wanna beat up @AlexaBliss_WWE now…
… Also, My face was not this swollen yesterday”
