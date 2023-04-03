Bianca Belair On Whether She Has the New Streak, Talks WrestleMania Entrance

Bianca Belair picked up her third straight Wrestlemania win, and she weighed in after the show on whether she has the new Streak or not. Belair spoke in the post-show press event about her win over Asuka to retain her Raw Women’s Championship, her entrance with the Divas of Compton and more. You can see the highlights below:

On if she has the new WrestleMania Streak: “I definitely think this is the new streak. You know, I did it at at WrestleMania 37, main evented. Didn’t think that I could top that. Went and stole the show with Becky Lynch last year, WrestleMania 38. Won this title and got to defend this title all year long against some amazing women. And now to walk into WrestleMania now and step into the ring with someone like Asuka, and defeat her and threepeat? It’s been amazing so you know. Asuka’s amazing, and despite the mist [laughs], she’s an incredible competitor. But yeah, I think I’m on the road to, you know, hopefully being Miss WrestleMania. And hopefully this is the new Streak.”

On her entrance: “First off, shout-out to the Divas of Compton. They were amazing, just getting to meet them and during rehearsals when I first got to meet them, I was tearing up and crying. I was like, ‘I don’t know if I can watch this before my match, because I’m just gonna be bawling, crying.’ But to be able to bring them out, and I wanted to have little ESTs, my favorite thing is to come out and see these little ESTs that they see themselves in me. And to be able to inspire them, they’re going to do amazing things.

“I just wanted to bring them out and show them — you know, I always talk about the role models I had as a kid. I always talk about this in every interview. And I am where I am because of my role models. And so, to see little ESTs dressing up like me and they’re seven years old, 12 years old. And it took me till I was 30 years to get on this Grand Stage. And they’re seven and 12 years old on this stage, and not intimidated by being in front of 80,000 people, and being watched by thousands of people on Peacock… they were amazing. And I just wanted to give them their stage and let them shine bright.”

