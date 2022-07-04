Bianca Belair on Not Letting Her Defeat to Becky Lynch at WWE SummerSlam Define Her, Her Message to Lynch on Creating a ‘Comeback Story’

– On Friday, July 1, WWE and Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair took part in a community service event at Three Square Food Bank in Nevada to help families in need in advance of Independence Day. Ahead of her upcoming title defense against Carmella at WWE Money in the Bank 2022, Belair spoke about the last time she was in Las Vegas at WWE SummerSlam 2021 last August, when she lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship in less than 30 seconds to a returning Becky Lynch.

Since that time, Belair managed to bounce back from the defeat, later defeating Lynch at WrestleMania 38. Ironically, it is now Lynch who is on a bit of a career downslide and talking about a “comeback story” less than a year later. Here’s what Belair had to say on not letting her failures define her and her message to Lynch about making her “comeback story” happen:

Bianca Belair on bouncing back after her defeat to Becky Lynch: “It’s exactly as you said. You don’t let your failures define you. You really figure out who you are and what you’re made of and how you react to those failures and those moments. And you either quit, or you can keep going. And no matter if someone tells you that you should stop, or you should give up — don’t do that. Bad things are gonna happen even if you do things the right way, so you continue to push forward.”

On if Becky Lynch should be taking lessons from her about having a “comeback story”: “Definitely! Listen, she wasn’t easy on me when I was going through my redemption story, my comeback story, so all I can say is, ‘Toughen up, kid, but I believe in you. You can do it, but toughen up.'”

Thank you to Bianca Belair for taking the time to speak with us. You can check the full video of our exclusive chat with Bianca Belair at Three Square Food Bank below: