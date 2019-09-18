Bianca Belair Says NXT Is Now a Brand That Can Stand on Its Own

– Channel Guide Magazine recently interviewed NXT Superstar Bianca Belair ahead of the debut of NXT on the USA Network. Below are some highlights.

Belair on NXT being on a different environment with a cable platform: “I don’t think there has been much that is different than before. Although NXT was known as a developmental brand. The main goal before was to get to Raw and SmackDown, so the whole point of getting to NXT was to prepare us. The call could come at any time. The term we used to use was ‘getting called up.’ That phone call could have happened at any time. So, the whole point here was to always be ready. We’re ready. We’ve been preparing for this since day one. Now that NXT is the third brand and not the developmental brand, we are a brand that can stand on its own. We’re ready and will keep doing what we’ve always been doing.”

Belair on not knowing what to expect at the WWE Performance Center: “When I first walked into the Performance Center, I had no idea what to expect. I had never been inside a ring other than my two tryouts that I had. I didn’t even know how to do a lockup, headlock, wrist-lock. I didn’t know how to do any of that. Not only that, I didn’t know the business and the history of the business. I didn’t watch wrestling growing up a whole lot. I got a really late start and really behind. I knew that. The thing about me is any time I get an opportunity; I’m going to go full force into it.”

“Since day one, I just been trying to hone my craft and researching and studying and learning the moves and storytelling and the art behind WWE and sports entertainment. I’m not going to say it was hard because it’s supposed to be hard. It was challenging starting from absolutely nothing. Before I played sports and been able to pull from that. With one sport I’d be able to pull some elements from that into another sport. Other than being athletic and coachable, I haven’t been able to pull from much else here. I think for me it was about being humble and open and willing to learn to adjust. That’s is how I’ve gotten to where I am now.”

Belair on her husband Montez Ford appearing on Raw: “My husband is great. The thing is when he succeeds, I succeed. And when I succeed, he succeeds. I know that sounds cliché, but that’s really how we operate. It’s great to have someone in this business who understands it and I can vent to sometimes. He is the one who encouraged me to wear the braid, which has become a huge part of me. We just really support each other. I’m honestly more nervous when he is out there. Like with his first TakeOver match, I get more nervous about his matches than I do my own. I think I can say the same for him. I’m blessed to have someone I’m in love with and enjoy being around because being in the same business, we’re around each other a lot. We’re around each other at home. We’re around each other at work. I’m blessed to have someone like him. He helps me out so much. He helps me with life in general and sports entertainment.”

Bianca Belair on the NXT women’s division and the upcoming Fatal Four-Way tonight: “I feel like there are so many women on this roster that deserve to be showcased. We all bring something to the table. We’re all unique. We all work within ourselves. I see this opportunity to be on USA Network live every week for us to show the world who we are and what we do. We have so many who can bring so much. I’m excited because we are going to get introduced to the world. I’m going to show who Bianca Belair is. And I feel like I’m going to leave a pretty great impression. I want to be the one everyone tunes in to see. I think we’re so excited because we can show that we are a brand that can stand on its own. The fans have been demanding it. We have been showing up and showing out whenever we had TV tapings or a TakeOver. I think NXT is very special. I can’t wait for everyone to see it. I think we are going to be great and show that NXT is not a third brand, we are THE brand, and everyone is going to have to figure out how to deal with that.”