Bianca Belair Reportedly Off TV For Now After Injury Angle on WWE Smackdown

Bianca Belair is taking some time off from her WWE schedule after being written off through an injury angle on Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that the DAMAGE CTRL backstage attack on Belair on last week’s show, which played off an injury angle, was a way to write her off TV in order for her to take some planned time off.

Belair’s planned time off was factored into WWE’s creative plans, though there is currently now confirmed word on how much time she will have off. Differing things were told, ranging from less then a month to three months. Belair got praise from those within WWE during her WWE Women’s Championship reign for her very busy work doing media and community events.