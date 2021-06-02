Bianca Belair On A Possible Wrestlemania Rematch With Sasha Banks

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Bianca Belair spoke about her match with Sasha Banks at Wrestlemania and how she expects the two to have a rematch at some point. Here are highlights:

On main eventing Wrestlemania with Sasha Banks: “That night at WrestleMania, our match was about so much more than winning the title. We made history. And I’m fully expecting a rematch.”

On the importance of the match: “That moment was bigger than us. Even though I won the title, no one lost that night. That’s why there are videos of Sasha smiling at the end. She had so much fulfillment from what came out of that match. Now, when she comes back and the title is on the line, we’ll see who walks out as champion.”

On her goals in wrestling: “I’m here to motivate people and touch them in a positive way. You don’t know how long your time is here, but people never forget the way you feel. I want my time in WWE to be remembered about how I make people feel. That’s what matters most to me.”