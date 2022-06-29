Bianca Belair on a Potential Matchup With Ronda Rousey, Is Open to Intergender Matchups

– During a recent Laces Out interview for Sports Illustrated, WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair discussed her career, a possible matchup with Ronda Rousey, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

On a possible matchup against Ronda Rusey: “I’m a competitor. I’ve been a competitive my whole life. I love and crave competition. So and I’m always trying to prove that I’m the best. That’s why I call myself the EST of WWE. Any time I can step in the ring with someone else with the caliber of Ronda Rousey, I’m gonna run towards the opportunity. So as long as she’s still champion and I’m still champion at Survivor Series, we might see Bianca Belair vs. Ronda Rousey.”

On the opportunity of competing in intergender matchups: “I would love to. I mean I am a fan of Chyna, I am a fan of Beth Phoenix, the women who have done it before and gotten in the ring with men. So, I would love to. But right now, I will say our women’s division is stacked enough.”