Bianca Belair On Her Biggest Struggle In WWE, Facing Sasha Banks at WrestleMania

Bianca Belair is headed to the biggest match of her career against Sasha Banks at WrestleMania, and she reflected on her run in the company and more in a new interview. Belair spoke with The Tampa Bay Times about what she most struggled with upon entering the company, facing Banks and more, and you can see some highlights below:

On being viewed as a role model: “I think about how my role models influenced me as a little girl. I became an athlete because of them. And I’m not a professional track athlete or gymnast, but because I did those things, that led me to where I am now. So my life, my success was so greatly influenced by them … I love the fact that this is not just something that’s just about me and it’s not just about making history. It’s about going out and representing for women and for Black women. It’s going to be amazing.”

On the hardest thing for her during her early WWE run: “I think the most difficult thing for me was I feel like I was playing catchup in trying to learn the history of the business and the art part of performing. I would say (the character Bianca Belair) is pretty much how I am, but just amped up to 1000.”

On facing Sasha Banks: “When (Banks) calls herself the boss and she says she’s the blueprint, she’s definitely not lying, she’s all of those things. She calls herself the best and me being the athlete that I am, I never run from competition. I love competition. I crave competition. I’m excited to get in the ring with her at WrestleMania, because I call myself the best, the B-E-S-T,” she added. ”… And we’re going to see (who will) come out on top that night.”