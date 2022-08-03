Bianca Belair On Black Representation In WWE, Being True To Herself

Bianca Belair is one of the top names in WWE, and she recently discussed the company’s Black representation and more. Belair, who retained her Raw Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch at SummerSlam over the weekend, spoke with ESSENCE for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:

On her learning curve when she was starting off in WWE: “I was learning a whole new skill from scratch. The physical part wasn’t too bad because of my background in gymnastics, track, and powerlifting, but wrestling was a bit intimidating at first. I was constantly trying to prove to everyone that I did belong there because I kind of felt like I was playing catch up from the very beginning.”

On Black representation in the company: “I do feel like I’ve come into the WWE at an amazing time, where there’s a lot or Black representation on the roster – both the female side and the male side. I was fortunate to be the first Black female to main event WrestleMania, and I even earned an ESPY off of that match. There’s a lot of Black representation, and I think that it really shows where people sit in the world, and its possibilities,” she continued. “I’m blessed and fortunate to be in the WWE where I’m encouraged to go out there and be unapologetically myself. Just showing up as myself and encouraging other people to do the same is amazing.”

On working alongside her husband Montez Ford: “I would say that I’m blessed to do what I love with the person that I love. You really get to celebrate the highs together and we get to go through the lows together. It always just feels like we’re having fun with each other; he’s not just my husband but he’s my best friend. We just get to go on this journey together.”

On being true to herself: “There’s no greater gift that you can give to someone than just being yourself because there is only one of you. My thing is that if you want to go and do something, then you just go do it, and if someone tells you that you can’t, don’t worry about them. You have to be your #1 advocate.”