Bianca Belair On Dealing With Imposter Syndrome, Fighting It Off Before WrestleMania 38 Match

Bianca Belair recently opened up about how she deals with imposter syndrome, including before her match at WrestleMania this year. Belair spoke about her struggles with self-doubt on the latest episode of After the Bell with Corey Graves, and you can check out some highlights below (per Fightful):

On dealing with imposter syndrome before her WrestleMania match : “So I deal with impostor syndrome so much, and I just recently learned the term for like, I had these feelings of like everybody saying I’m good, and I’m accomplishing like all of these things, but I still feel like I’m learning and I’m always like, questioning myself like even before WrestleMania this year, I thought, you know, I made even at WrestleMania last year. I’m not gonna be nervous. I was more nervous WrestleMania against Becky Lynch than I was last year before because I’m always dealing with impostor syndrome. I never knew the word for it until recently when I started reading about my feelings and a word for it. They say top elite athletes, actors, and people in our profession all deal with impostor syndrome. So, all the time, I’m trying to prove like, ‘No, I know what I’m doing. I know what I’m doing.’

“I’m always telling myself, like, get rid of imposter syndrome you just gotta be confident. I’ve read so many books. I’ve downloaded so many books in my Kindle on impostor syndrome. I think I just finished one called the Middle Finger Project or something like that. I’m reading another one right now, but like literally at WrestleMania. Before my match, I kept saying, ‘F**k you, imposter syndrome. Forget you, impostor syndrome.’ I’m like, ‘You got this, you got this.’ I’m constantly just finding affirmations to give myself and like, you’re here for a reason and everybody else believes it. Once you start believing it, that’s when everything clicks. So I’m constantly battling it and just trying to give myself affirmations all of the time.”

On being an overachiever: “I’m a person that I’m an overachiever and I think being an overachiever comes from that because I always feel like I’m not doing enough. I’m trying to prove something. So I’m always constantly trying to figure out like, go like 100 in every single area to overachieve to like, in a way, like overcompensating for some of the impostor syndrome and insecurities that I have. So, I’m constantly like — my husband is always like, you love just being tired? I’m like, ‘No, I just love being productive.’ Just proving and showing that, like, I’m showing up in every single area. So it definitely comes out of me, being an overachiever.”