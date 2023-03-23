Bianca Belair On Dealing With Imposter Syndrome During Her Time in WWE

In an interview with WBIR 10 in Knoxville (via Wrestling Inc), Bianca Belair spoke about dealing with imposter syndrome during her time in WWE, something she still gets from time to time. Imposter syndrome happens when someone doubts their skills, talents, or accomplishments, which causes a persistent fear they’ll be exposed as a fraud. It typically goes in hand with anxiety, depression or self-esteem issues. Here are highlights:

On dealing with imposter syndrome when she first joined WWE: “Being brand new, trying to navigate a new career, trying to navigate a new environment, dealing with imposter syndrome of ‘Am I really supposed to be here?’ … It was really just wrapping my mind around starting from the bottom and working my way up, and just being confident in myself.”

On still getting it years later at Wrestlemania 38: “Before the match, I kept saying ‘Forget your imposter syndrome. You can do this.'”