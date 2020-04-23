Bianca Belair On Deciding To Press Opponents Over Her Head

In an interview with Muscle and Fitness, Bianca Belair spoke about making the decision to use the press slam to her opponents, as well as coming up with the hair whip. Here are highlights:

On inventing the hair whip: “I suggested [the hair] to Sara Amato (a Head Coach at the PC), she said let’s try it, and it worked so well. The sound, everything. I guess I am stuck with it now, but I love it.”

On the press slam: “I first tried the overhead press in wrestling because of my background in CrossFit. It was an idea in my head like, I really want to press a girl! So, I worked on it for about six months, the technique of actually picking a girl up from the floor and then pressing her over my head.”

On people noticing her for the first time at the Royal Rumble: “When you ask for an opportunity, actually I don’t ask for opportunities because I feel like whatever comes my way is what I deserve and I don’t have to ask for it, but I’ve been sitting here proving myself over and over, and I finally got that spotlight. A lot of people were like, ‘Who is this girl?’, ‘Where has she been hidden?’ or ‘Oh, she’s so good now’. It’s not now, I’ve always been good, it’s just now you finally know who I am and now you are seeing what I’ve been saying [all along]. For me, pressure is just a part of the game, and part of competition. I’ve been competing since I was a little girl so I am used to it, I’m always ready for whatever comes my way.”