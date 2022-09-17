Bianca Belair On Her Feud With Bayley, Goal To Defeat All Four Horsewomen

Bianca Belair has a big goal in defeating and pinning all Four Horsewomen of WWE, and she recently discussed the topic and her feud with Bayley. Belair has defeated three of the four Horsewomen in Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Sasha Banks, and she talked about her current rivalry with Bayley and wanting to complete the achievement by beating Charlotte Flair during an appearance on In the Kliq. You can check out some highlights below:

On how her feud with Bayley is different than last year: “It’s very different. When I first came on the scene, on the main roster, Bailey was my very first feud. She was who I went against and I was able to to introduce myself as the EST to the main roster audience by feuding with Bailey and I was able to to conquer her. But we have unfinished business, you know. We were supposed to have an I Quit match and she got injured, and she’s been away for over a year. So she’s back with a vengeance, so this is a completely different Bailey. She has a chip on her shoulder, while she was away I main event at WrestleMania, I became Smackdown Women’s Champion, I’m now Raw Women’s Champion. I’ve made history I won an ESPY. And now that she’s back, I’m champion.

“So a lot has, changed so now she has a chip on her shoulder. She’s a lot more dangerous now, she’s a lot more unpredictable. She’s also come back with two other people on her side, IYO SKY and um Dakota Kai, they’re Damage CTRL. So I have the numbers game playing against me, she’s playing mind tricks. But you know, I’m ready for whatever comes. If it is me and Bayley at Extreme Rules then I’m excited to to close this chapter of this unfinished business that we have. As long as she just stops running from me, because I stay ready so I don’t have to get ready.”

On wanting to defeat all four of the Horsewomen: “Yes, that is one of my top goals, is to eventually defeat and pin all Four Horsewomen. Like you said, I’ve gotten three out of the four. I’m excited to go up against Bayley again to just solidify the fact that she was one of the Horsewomen that I had pinned. And then eventually to go after Charlotte Flair. And for her to be the last one that I have to try to conquer is a big task for me, being that when I first came into WWE she was one of the first women I looked up to. I think a lot of people forget that she is a homegrown talent. I mean, her dad is Ric Flair, but she is a homegrown talent. So I always saw myself in her. So for her to be the last one I have to conquer, I feel like I’d really be at the top of the mountaintop. And I feel like I’m at the forefront of a new generation of women wrestlers coming through. You know, you have Rhea Ripley right there alongside me. So my thing is, they don’t have to go anywhere. They just have to move over and make some room for us, because we’re on the scene.”

