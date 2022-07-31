Bianca Belair on Getting Redemption at SummerSlam, Bayley’s Return After the Match

– WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair spoke in a post-match interview following her win last night over Becky Lynch at WWE SummerSlam 2022. With the victory, Belair earned some redemption after losing to Lynch in less than 30 seconds in their SmackDown Women’s Championship match at WWE SummerSlam 2021. She also addressed the returning Bayley, who confronted Belair along with Iyo and Dakota Kai after the match. Below are some highlights and a video of Belair’s comments:

Bianca Belair on getting redemption at SummerSlam against Lynch: “This was definitely redemption for me. I wanted to write this final chapter in My SummerSlam Story. Last year, losing to Becky in 26 seconds was one of the most lowest moments in my career. I put on a brave face for all my ESTies out there, my fans, but best believe after that match last year, I went and cried in the car. So it’s a whole full circle this year. I’m just glad that I was able to do it in Tennessee, in my home state, show that I am the EST of Tennessee and walk out as Raw Women’s Champion, and let’s stop talking about this 26 seconds from SummerSlam. I walked out as the World Women’s Champion and that was the homecoming and I get to go celebrate with my family. And all the fans–

Belair on the respect she and Lynch have for each other: “I mean, we definitely do. It’s been a year-long feud we’ve been going through. So, at the end of it all, I respect Becky so much, what she does for women in the WWE, inside and outside the ring. We’ve thrown it down time and time again, so she put that hand out there, and there’s a mutual level of respect there.”

Her thoughts on the returning Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky: “Listen, I understand that I’m kind of at the forefront of a new generation of women in WWE, so these women want to come through: Bayley, Iyo, Dakota. Well, let’s bring it then. I got Becky Lynch on my side now. Let’s see what happens.”