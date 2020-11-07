Bianca Belair on Her Journey to SmackDown, Wants to Challenge Sasha Banks

– ComicBook.com recently interviewed WWE Superstar Bianca Belair. Below are some highlights.

Belair on her journey to SmackDown: “Well, when it comes to life, I’m all about the journey. So I know that there’s always a transitional period in transitioning from NXT to Raw and now to SmackDown. I think that when I transitioned over to Raw, it was just at a very weird and crazy time, but the thing about me is that I’m always patient, I’m never complacent. I would rather wait to be put out there when there is something for me than to just be thrown out there.”

“And so, I think that my path, I enjoyed it. I got to actually debut at WrestleMania and the Raw after WrestleMania with my husband, Montez Ford of the Street Profits, so I enjoyed being able to share that moment with him, and I don’t have any regrets about that. Now transitioning to SmackDown, I just think it’s the land of opportunities, and I think that there’s no glass ceiling for me when it comes to being on SmackDown right now. I just had my debut two weeks ago, and I just qualified for the Survivor Series team, so I think it’s showing that I belong at SmackDown and I’m just getting started.”

On wanting to face Sasha Banks: “I would love to challenge Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women’s title at WrestleMania. That’s the biggest stage that you can win it on. It’d be my first title ever, so of course, I have to say WrestleMania. When I debuted on SmackDown, everyone kept asking me like, ‘Who do you want to fight?’ I’m like, ‘I just want to fight everybody at this point’, but of course I want to fight the woman that is holding the SmackDown women’s title, so I have to say definitely WrestleMania, Bianca Belair versus Sasha Banks.”