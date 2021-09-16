Bianca Belair on How Hurt She Was by Her SummerSlam Defeat, Trying to Regain What She Loss

– During an interview with WNML The Sports Animal this week, WWE Superstar Bianca Belair discussed her loss to Becky Lynch for the SmackDown Women’s title at SummerSlam 2021 and how she’s still emotionally hurt by the loss. Belair stated the following on the defeat (via Fightful):

“I’m still very hurt by how I did lose the title at SummerSlam. I was excited to get in there with Becky. I wasn’t expecting the title match to happen so quickly. Right now, I’m just trying to regain what I lost as quickly as possible. Just as quickly as I lost, I’m trying to gain it back. Becky has been ducking and dodging me, I finally got her to sign the contract for my rematch. I know that if we really go toe-to-toe in a long match, the outcome is going to be different. I’m excited for that.”

While Bianca Belair was previously scheduled to face Sasha Banks at the event, Banks was unable to appear. As a result, Becky Lynch replaced Banks the night of the event and picked up a win over Belair in less than 30 seconds. The two are currently scheduled for a rematch for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at Extreme Rules later this month.