Bianca Belair on How She Expresses Herself With Sewing, the Importance of Having Fans Back

– The Detroit News recently spoke to WWE SmackDown Women’s champion Bianca Belair, who was promoting WWE’s upcoming Supershow set for Sunday, August 1 in Detroit, Michigan. Below are some highlights.

On her sewing talents: “It’s a way for me to express myself. I’m like the seamstress in the locker room. If a girl is struggling last minute, I’ll help them out and stitch some things up. I always have a needle and thread in my suitcase whenever somebody’s in need for it.”

Belair on having the live fans back: “Having our fans back is everything. We always say our job is to put smiles on fans faces, but the fans put a smile on my face. If you see me walk out now in front of the crowd, I’m smiling, and I feel like I’m in my element. It just makes me so happy to be able to hold the title up in front of our fans and to be able to celebrate with them.”

Bianca Belair on standing on the stage at the start of WrestleMania 37: “We were standing up there on the stage and the crowd was just going crazy, and I feel like in that moment every single Superstar on that stage had chill bumps. I have chill bumps just thinking about it. It’s been a very tough year, but our fans have stuck with us. And now I just want to celebrate with them, because they deserve it.”