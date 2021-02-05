wrestling / News
Bianca Belair On Lifting Otis on Her Shoulders During Obstacle Course: ‘I Have to Show Everybody’
Bianca Belair created quite the moment when she lifted Otis on her shoulders during the obstacle course segment on Smackdown, and she discussed the moment in a new interview with Sportskeeda. You can check out highlights from the interview below:
On the moment when she lifted Otis on her shoulders: “I’m thinking Otis is very solid and I’m strong. I call myself the strongest. I tell everyone all the time that I’m the strongest. So at this point, I have to show everybody. So, I know that I’m strong. But I know that my adrenaline had a lot to do with being able to pick up Otis as well.”
On the moment being necessary for her: “I think that was a very, very fun moment. I think that was a very important moment to show on TV and show it to the WWE Universe that me being strong is not something that I say. I actually am strong. If I say something I mean it. If I say I’m going to do something, I’m gonna do it. I want to build the reputation that when I say I’m going to do something, everyone knows to take me serious because I know that, it’s going to happen.”
