Bianca Belair On Lifting Otis on Her Shoulders During Obstacle Course: ‘I Have to Show Everybody’

February 4, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bianca Belair Bayley Smackdown

Bianca Belair created quite the moment when she lifted Otis on her shoulders during the obstacle course segment on Smackdown, and she discussed the moment in a new interview with Sportskeeda. You can check out highlights from the interview below:

On the moment when she lifted Otis on her shoulders: “I’m thinking Otis is very solid and I’m strong. I call myself the strongest. I tell everyone all the time that I’m the strongest. So at this point, I have to show everybody. So, I know that I’m strong. But I know that my adrenaline had a lot to do with being able to pick up Otis as well.”

On the moment being necessary for her: “I think that was a very, very fun moment. I think that was a very important moment to show on TV and show it to the WWE Universe that me being strong is not something that I say. I actually am strong. If I say something I mean it. If I say I’m going to do something, I’m gonna do it. I want to build the reputation that when I say I’m going to do something, everyone knows to take me serious because I know that, it’s going to happen.”

