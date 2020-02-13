Bianca Belair On Mark Henry Reaching Out to Get Her Into WWE, Henry’s Support And Feedback For Her

On a recent After the Bell, Bianca Belair spoke with Corey Graves about Mark Henry’s influence on her WWE career. Henry reached out to Belair after she initially expressed some interest in WWE, offering to get her a tryout. Things turned out well of course, and Belair has become one of NXT’s biggest current female stars.

Belair talked about Henry’s support and feedback, and how much it means to her for him to have her back. Highlights and the full podcast are below:

On Mark Henry supporting her: “Mark Henry has completely changed my life. He changed my life when he offered me this opportunity. I remember when he first hit me up on social media, and I thought it was fake. I thought it was fake until my nephew was the one who actually was like, ‘Mark Henry commented on your photo!’ And he messaged me, asking me if I wanted to — had ever thought about being in WWE, and he could get me a tryout but I had to do the rest. So from the jump, it gave me confidence knowing someone like — a legend like Mark Henry saw something in me. And it gave me confidence from the very beginning.

“And I feel like I’m forever in debt to him, because he’s just completely changed my life, and I never want to left him down. He was at the Royal Rumble and he’s been at a lot of my Takeovers. And every time he’s there, I’m not going to say it adds pressure, but I just use his motivation. Because I always want to just make him proud. He was at Royal Rumble, and after Royal Rumble I went up to him [and] he hugged me. He was just like, ‘You always make me proud.’ And so that just means a lot to know that someone who changed my life the way they did, I’m making him proud and he’s not regretting his decision to back me.”

On the feedback she gets from Henry: “I remember when I first got into NXT, he came down and he was in the Performance Center. And this was before I ever even had my first match. It was probably within the first couple months I was there. At the time I didn’t really understand what he was saying, because I think my mind was just too inexperienced. But when I started developing my character, his words always recycled in my head. And I remember him asking me, ‘So who do you want to be?’ I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ He’s like, ‘Who do you want to be in WWE?’ And I was like, ‘Well, you know…’ and I gave this generic answer of what I thought I was supposed to say, I didn’t really know what I was supposed to say. And I remember him telling me, ‘You have to think about what do you want to portray when you’re in the ring as a character.’ And he told me that in the ring, you want to be able to have a character where people when they see you, they know exactly who you are. They know exactly what you’re about, they know exactly who your character is without you having to open your mouth.

“And I think that was some advice he gave me super early in the game. And I think it really helped me when I started developing my character, Bianca Belair when it comes to my presence, and my moveset. I try to just ground everything around being the EST and showcasing that without having to open my mouth. And I think that just really helped me with my character. And of course he gives me advice on matches, he’s given me advice on, ‘I think you should do this hold, I think you should do that hold.’ And he always critiques me, of course, because that’s just — when someone cares, they critique you. But I think that was the best advice that stuck with me, was the advice he gave me a couple months into being in NXT.”

