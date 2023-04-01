Bianca Belair On Preparing For Asuka At WrestleMania, If She Has Hard Feelings About Not Main Eventing

Bianca Belair will defend her Raw Women’s Title against Asuka at WrestleMania, and she spoke with 411’s Jeffrey Harris about preparing for the Empress of Tomorrow and more. Jeffrey spoke with Belair at a press event on Thursday hyping the PPV, and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On facing Asuka at WrestleMania: “I’m excited, it’s the biggest week of the year. It’s WrestleMania, it’s our Super Bowl, WrestleMania Hollywood. So I’m excited, and then I get to step into ring with Asuka who I’ve always considered one of the greatest female wrestlers in the world. I get to go prove that I’m the best against Asuka. It’s gonna be rough, but I’m excited for it.”

On the key to beating Asuka: “You know, it’s really hard to prepare for someone when you don’t know what to expect. Asuka, she looks different, she’s acting different, she’s like the class clown right now. She’s loving the attention. But I’m not intimidated or scared of Asuka, I am confused and annoyed with Asuka. But you know, she’s fast, she’s hard-hitting but I’m just going to rely on my ESTs. I gonna have to be the strongest, the fastest, the toughest, the coolest, the best to take her down. And just be confident, I’ve been here before multiple times, and I I have to remember that when I step into the ring with her.”

On if she has any hard feelings about not headlining this year: “No! I’m always excited to see women win. Because when one of us wins, we all win. I remember when we main evented at WrestleMania 37. And we came back back to gorilla and all the women were standing in gorilla waiting for us to come back, supporting us. And it’s gonna be same, it’s gonna be the same this year. We’re all rooting for each other, we all want to steal the show. And no matter where we are on the card, we are the main event, and that’s our goal.”

