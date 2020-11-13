Bianca Belair On Representing Smackdown at Survivor Series, When She Knew About Raw Debut

Bianca Belair spoke with Bleacher Report for a new interview discussing her representing Team Smackdown at Survivor Series, her post-WrestleMania Raw debut and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On representing Smackdown at Survivor Series: “It’s been great. I am super-excited about being on Team SmackDown. They say that SmackDown is the land of opportunity, and I feel like that’s exactly what’s happening with me. I debuted a few weeks ago, and I just qualified first for Team SmackDown at Survivor Series. I feel like it’s showing that I belong here and that I’m not going anywhere any time soon. I’m super-excited for all the possibilities and opportunities that are going to come about on SmackDown.”

On her Smackdown debut: “For me, these were big accomplishments. In this business, everything happens so fast and sometimes you can get a little bit numb to things, but I always try to keep everything in perspective and know that my life has completely changed since I came to WWE. I always try to reflect back on what I was doing before now and how different it is now and how blessed I am. I always try to remember to be thankful and to be happy and celebrate everything. I’ve been waiting for that spotlight to shine and I’m finally getting that spotlight.”

On a potential return to NXT for a title run: “I always try to make the most of any opportunity that’s handed to me, but the thing I love about my journey, even from NXT, is that I’ve been on all three brands in a very short amount of time. The thing about my journey from NXT that I love is that with every brand I’ve been on, I’ve always left still having something to do. If it came down to it and I had to go back to NXT, I still never got the NXT Women’s Championship. I’ll always have something to do if I go back to NXT. If I ever go back to Raw, I’ll always have more to accomplish. I always want to have something more that I can do because that’s what keeps me driven and motivated. I barely got my foot in the door at Raw, but that just means I always have something I can go back to and more things I can accomplish.”

On if she’s paying attention to the NXT women’s division: “Of course, I have so many ties to NXT and I loved that locker room. I loved all the girls. I do miss it, but I’m happy for them because they’re still doing it right now,” Belair said. “They’re having all these great matches. I’m not surprised because they always put on those types of matches. I do miss it, but I am excited to be on SmackDown now and accomplish new things and now join this locker room and get in the ring with these women on SmackDown. I want to have great matches with them and create magic with them and have these moments with them because that’s what my journey in WWE is about.”

On her Raw debut after WrestleMania: “I knew about debuting with The Street Profits at WrestleMania that morning. I knew about the possibility of debuting at Raw after WrestleMania. I knew they were going to give me this big, huge debut and there’s no better time to debut than WrestleMania or the Raw after WrestleMania. That was the plan, and then things got a little crazy with what’s been going on. It kind of went up in the air, and I didn’t really know what was going to happen.”

On who she’s looking froward to facing on Smackdown: “I’m super-excited to face Bayley for one, because she was already trolling me on Twitter, so I definitely want to fight her. Now Sasha is the SmackDown women’s champion, so I definitely want to fight her. That’s a dream match for me. I think it’s a dream match for everyone else from the feedback I’ve been seeing. The two people I definitely want to fight on SmackDown are Sasha and Bayley. They’ve done so much for the women’s division from NXT all the way through Hell in a Cell where they put on an amazing match,” she continued. “I want to get in the ring with them because in order to prove you’re the best, you have to get in the ring with other great competitors. Sasha can call herself The Boss because she’s the best of the best, so I’m trying to get in the ring with her because you can only push me to my limit and help me be the best as well.”