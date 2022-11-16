wrestling / News
Bianca Belair On Signing With Talent Agency, Possibly Starring In a Film With Rock or John Cena
Bianca Belair has signed with a Hollywood talent agency, and she recently talked about her hopes for the partnership. Belair spoke with Metro about signing with William Morris Endeavors and more, and you can see some highlights below:
On signing with WME: “I’m super excited for it. I’m someone who – I don’t like to sit still at all, I like to do everything. I like to utilise all of my talents. At one pint in my life I’d have never thought of being a WWE superstar, and now I am!”
On her goals: “I can’t think of myself as anything other than a WWE superstar! I’m still in the business, I’m just getting started, I’m still honing my craft. I have so much more to do, but right now I’m just multitasking and go outside the wrestling bubble and bring more eyes to the product. that’s my goal.”
On possibly staring in a film with John Cena or The Rock: “I would love to! One day, it would be a dream come true if I was in a movie with The Rock or John Cena. They’re the ones that have the blueprint of transitioning and doing multiple things. That’d be a dream come true.”
