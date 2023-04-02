Bianca Belair On Struggling With Her Body Image, Wanting To Be a Advocate For Black Women’s Mental Health

Bianca Belair has struggled with her perception of her body at times, and now she wants to use her voice to help others. The Raw Women’s champion spoke with The Athletic for a new interview, and a couple of highlights are below:

On coming to terms with her body image: “I could do 10 push-ups, and my shoulders would look like Dwight Howard’s. That’s just how my body is, and I was very ashamed of my body when I was younger. I feel like once I found CrossFit and WWE, it gave me this platform to where I can finally love my body and embrace my body. Because of my muscles, I can do these beautiful things, and I can be feminine. I went way too long not loving my body. And now, it’s pouring out of me how much I love my body.”

On wanting to be a voice for Black women’s mental health advocacy: “I felt very alone, so I wanted to shed a light on it to say we go through this too. And if I came out of it a WWE superstar, there’s hope for everyone out there. I wanted to be an inspiration.”