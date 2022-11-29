– During a recent interview with Bleacher Report’s Graham GSM Matthews ahead of WWE Survivor Series, WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair discussed her title run and how the main WWE roster feels more like NXT now. Below are some highlights:

Belair on being the second-longest reigning Raw Women’s Champ ever: “[The pressure] definitely becomes more expected. It’s never a comfortable place as champion. In my chase for the title, I had nothing to lose, and when you get the title, the work doesn’t stop. It just starts over in a different way. Now I have everything to lose, I have a target on my back and everyone’s coming for me. I feel I’ve learned from a lot of my mistakes as SmackDown Women’s champion.”

Bianca Belair on how the main roster feels like NXT now: “It kind of feels like NXT all over again,” she said. “When we were in NXT, it was amazing, it was special, and it was a time when the locker room was full of women empowerment. We were competitors, but we wanted the best for each other and we were going out there and delivering some amazing matches.”

At Saturday’s Survivor Series 2022 event, Team Belair beat Team Bayley in the women’s WarGames match.

Team Belair (Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and Becky Lynch) defeated Team Bayley (Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky), Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley) by pinfall