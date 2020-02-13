Bianca Belair On The Toughest Part of Being in WWE, Royal Rumble Performance

Bianca Belair spoke with KnoxNews for a new interview promoting her match with Rhea Ripley at NXT Takeover: Portland. Some highlights are below:

On her performance at the Royal Rumble: “I feel like I’ve been down here putting on good matches, and I feel like I’ve been proving myself time after time with different Takeovers and for me, Royal Rumble was validation to what I’ve been doing. I’ve been down here killing it, and I want to show everybody else that. I want everybody else to know who Bianca Belair is.”

On creating her own ring gear: “Once I got into WWE, I knew what I wanted, but it was hard for me to relate it to a seamstress or a gear maker, and I always like to do things myself. That’s how I am. I’m very hands on.”

On the toughest part of being in WWE: “The hard part is the part people don’t see, and that’s the build up. That’s when we get to the arena early in the morning, and it’s five to six hours before the show’s starting and we’re walking into the arena. We see the ring set up, and we see all the empty seats and we’re soaking everything in, and it’s the build up. You’re anxious. You’re nervous. The day is dragging on, and that’s the hard part. It’s like the calm before the storm.”