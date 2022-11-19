Bianca Belair on Upcoming Reality Show With Husband Montez Ford

– During a recent interview with ComicBook.com (via Fightful), WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair discussed the upcoming WWE reality show featuring her and husband and fellow WWE Superstar Montez Ford:

“Uhm, I will say that I used to have a little bit of downtime at home, but now I guess I won’t have any [laughs]. The icing on the cake is that I get to do it with my husband, it’s exciting. I am nervous, I never thought that I’d be doing a reality type show but my husband is full of life and when I tell people that the person y’all see in the ring is the person I get at home. So now, I get to share that with the world. But I’m excited and I’m also nervous. We’re exposing ourselves and our family and pulling the curtain back a little bit and showing a balance between who we are in the ring but also outside of the ring. It’s exciting, it is exciting times.”