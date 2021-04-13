WWE News: Bianca Belair Comments On Her WrestleMania Win, O’Shea Jackson Wants In On WrestleMania, Broken Skull Sessions Extra

– Bianca Belair is doing the media rounds following her big win in the main event of WrestleMania 37 night one, and discussed her win with TMZ Sports. You can see the video below of Belair reacting to her win over Sasha Banks to claim the Smackdown Women’s Championship:

– Rich Eisen spoke with actor O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton, Godzilla: King of the Monsters), who said he’s interested in appearing at WrestleMania:

– A new extra from the latest Broken Skull Sessions with Chris Jericho features Y2J discussing his teaming up with Eddie Guerrero: