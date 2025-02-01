Bianca Belair Weighs In On WWE’s Secondary Women’s Titles Granting New Opportunities

Bianca Belair loves that the WWE Women’s Intercontinental and United States Championships are giving new opportunities to the division. Belair spoke with Battleground Podcast and was asked about the introduction of the two secondary titles; you can see highlights below (h/t to Fightful):

On the titles giving more opportunities to the women’s division: “I see it affecting the women’s division in such a positive way,” she began. “Right now, our roster is the best it’s ever been. It’s the most stacked it’s ever been. People say, ‘What do women need to do to get more opportunities?’ We don’t need to do anything, we just need more opportunities because every time we step in, we step up and we show out when we get those opportunities. So adding these two new titles, it gives so much more room and opportunity for women to showcase themselves, and that’s all we want to do.

“We don’t want these opportunities just because we’re women,” she continued. “We don’t want these spots just because we’re women. We want them because we can sell tickets, we want them because we can put the numbers, and we want them because we can put on these five-star matches, and this is what these women are doing. It’s really giving opportunities too for women who may be new to the scene, and they’re trying to get themselves out there.”

On potentially fighting for the titles: “I think that it’s amazing. I’ve been able to accomplish a lot in a very short amount of time, and I’ve been able to hold a lot of titles. Those two new titles, they’re very shiny and pretty, and those women that are holding those titles are amazing women. So, anyone that could take those titles from those women that hold those titles right now, that’s a huge accomplishment. But yeah, our roster’s just so stacked, so we’re getting more opportunities because we’re showing up, and we’re showing out.”