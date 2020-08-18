Bianca Belair on Zelina Vega Reveal: ‘Been Told Y’all She Did It’

– As previously reported, it was revealed on last night’s Raw that Zelina Vega was the one who poisoned Montez Ford’s drink. Montez Ford’s wife, WWE Superstar Bianca Belair, also commented on the news via Twitter, which you can see below.

Bianca Belair tweeted, “I just think it’s funny how some of y’all really surprised. I’m the smartEST! Don’t ever question me. #ESTofWWE” She later added, “A Woman’s Intuition…Been told y’all she did it. I DID WHAT I HAD TO DO Now go take care of ya business @MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins #SummerSlam.”

The Street Profits are set to defend the Raw tag team titles against Vega’s clients, Andrade and Angel Garza, later this Sunday at WWE Summerslam 2020.

I just think it’s funny how some of y’all really surprised. I’m the smartEST!

Don’t ever question me.#ESTofWWE https://t.co/RUQbFC4V2I — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) August 18, 2020