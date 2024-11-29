Bianca Belair Weighs Options For Who Should Join Her Survivor Series: WarGames Team

Bianca Belair needs one more person for her WarGames team at Survivor Series, and she recently weighed in on Bayley and Kairi Sane as options. As far as TV goes, Belair’s team is short a person after Jade Cargill was taken out on last week’s episode of Smackdown, and Belair spoke about the situation on the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast.

“This is the thing,” Belair began (per Fightful). “So, we have IYO SKY who approached me last week, her vote was Kairi Sane. Everybody knows the history I’ve gone through with Damage CTRL and when IYO popped up I’m like, ‘Okay, IYO, you’re cool.’ When she said Kairi, I don’t know about that, too much. I can do one but if I got two in there, now I gotta watch my back. Then, I got Naomi, her vote is Bayley. I like that idea even less because Bayley used to be a part of Damage CTRL, the group that made my life a living hell for the past two years. Then you have Rhea Ripley who’s like, I don’t care who it is, she just want Liv Morgan.”

She continued, “So, at this point, I’m not really liking either suggestion but I’m leaving it up to the team. I’m always going to put the team first and whichever decision that they think is best, I’m gonna go with it. I just know that, whoever they go with, we got to go in as a team. But you know, Bayley came out and helped me against Nia Jax. Everybody saying that she’s turning a new leaf, she’s changing, I’m like, ‘Okay, I see you.’ I think Bayley showed her allegiance when she came out to help me with Nia. I ain’t letting her all the way in, you know? I’m locked in for War Games, I’m locked in for War Games with Bayley on our team.”

Belair, IYO SKY, Naomi and Rhea Ripley (and fifth partner) will face Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Tiffany Stratton & Candice LeRae inside WarGames at tomorrow’s PPV.