Bianca Belair Shares Pics With Megan Thee Stallion From Lollapalooza

August 1, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bianca Belair met up with Megan Thee Stallion at Lollapalooza over the weekend, and shared a couple pics of the two to social media. The Smackdown Women’s Champion posted two photos of herself and the rapper to Twitter, and you can see them below. Belair wrote:

“With @theestallion before she slayed #Lollapalooza!!!”

Megan headlined the festival’s Saturday night along with Post Malone, Journey, and Limp Bizkit.

