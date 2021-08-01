wrestling / News
Bianca Belair Shares Pics With Megan Thee Stallion From Lollapalooza
Bianca Belair met up with Megan Thee Stallion at Lollapalooza over the weekend, and shared a couple pics of the two to social media. The Smackdown Women’s Champion posted two photos of herself and the rapper to Twitter, and you can see them below. Belair wrote:
“With @theestallion before she slayed #Lollapalooza!!!”
Megan headlined the festival’s Saturday night along with Post Malone, Journey, and Limp Bizkit.
With @theestallion before she slayed #Lollapalooza!!! 💋 pic.twitter.com/L4K7Juyr2X
— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) August 1, 2021
