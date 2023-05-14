wrestling / News

Bianca Belair in Pink Bikini, Zelina Vega, Rhea Ripley Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos

May 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Cold As Balls - Bianca Belair Image Credit: Cold As Balls, LOL Network

WWE.com listed the top 25 Instagram Photos of the week. This week’s picks included Bianca Belair celebrating her record-breaking title run on the beach in a pink bikini, Zelina Vega enjoying WWE’s recent trip to Puerto Rico, Iyo Sky showing off her new gear at Backlash, Maxxine Dupri hanging out with Otis, Rhea Ripley showing her dominance, and The Way discovering a Buc-ee’s during a post-Raw family trip.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bianca Belair, Instagram, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading