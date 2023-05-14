– WWE.com listed the top 25 Instagram Photos of the week. This week’s picks included Bianca Belair celebrating her record-breaking title run on the beach in a pink bikini, Zelina Vega enjoying WWE’s recent trip to Puerto Rico, Iyo Sky showing off her new gear at Backlash, Maxxine Dupri hanging out with Otis, Rhea Ripley showing her dominance, and The Way discovering a Buc-ee’s during a post-Raw family trip.

Who snapped the most must-see Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/kaNpTG5N0C pic.twitter.com/EuDjkkAETk — WWE (@WWE) May 14, 2023