Bianca Belair Opens Up About A Possible Match with TNA’s Jordynne Grace

In an interview with the Battleground podcast (via Fightful), Bianca Belair spoke about teasing future matches at the Royal Rumble back in January, including with Jade Cargill and TNA’s Jordynne Grace.

She said: “The Rumble this year was really good with planting some seeds. Jade (Cargill) and I went in there and had the moment across from each other and had everybody going crazy and ‘this is just a taste of what’s to come.’ Now, all of a sudden, we’re in a tag team and taking the division by storm. Everybody expected us to go head-to-head. No, it’s better for us to be on the same side. We had the moment with Jordynne and I, and everybody got really excited with that. The possibilities are endless for the future. I think we planted some seeds at Rumble, hopefully.“