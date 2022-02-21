Bianca Belair Praises Fellow Elimination Chamber Competitors: ‘Every Girl Showed Up & Showed Out’

Bianca Belair won a WrestleMania match with Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber, but she was impressed with all of her competitors in the Chamber match. Belair spoke with Sports Illustrated after her victory over Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Doudrop, and Nikki A.S.H., and a couple of highlights are below:

On the competitors in the match: “We all came out better in the end than we started at the beginning. I came out [of my Elimination Chamber pod] last, so it was great to watch that group of women go to work.

“Liv surprises me every time she enters the ring. She’s tenacious and always adding something new. Watching Nikki climb up the chamber was amazing, and I love watching Rhea wrestle. She’s just so dominating. Doudrop is someone else who is incredibly strong, so to share the ring and mix it up with all of them was amazing. I was so grateful to end the match with Alexa, who has been away but you know she’s always bringing it when she’s in the ring.”

On the bout getting praised: “We’re showing why the women should be on top. I came out the winner, but every single girl in that match showed up and showed out.”