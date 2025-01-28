Bianca Belair Praises Lash Legend And Jakara Jackson Ahead Of WWE NXT Match

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Meta Girls (Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson) has been booked for tonight’s episode of NXT.

While speaking with Battleground Podcast (per Fightful), Belair praised the NXT Superstars.

“I will say, Lash and Jakara are amazing. They’ve come to SmackDown and had a few matches. We had a tag match with them last year, and they’re tough. They’re tough, and they’re a great combination with each other. Lash, she’s like the powerhouse, and Jakara is more like the high-flyer, so they’re a great tag team. They came, and they were hanging with us. They were hanging with the girls on SmackDown, they went to Saudi Arabia and were a part of, it was us, Lash and Jakara, Kairi [and] IYO, and Chelsea and Piper, and they hung all the way to the end. Anybody could have won that match. So I’m really excited that they’re now the number one contenders, and they’re going up against me and my tag team partner Naomi. But listen, I’m partnered with a veteran. Veteran has been in the game for ten-plus years, she’s a former champion. So us together on a tag team, Lash and Jakara, they’re gonna have to bring it. But it’s gonna be a showdown. I’m really, really excited for that match.”