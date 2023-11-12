Bianca Belair Praises Up and Coming Talents in WWE NXT

– During a recent interview with Casual Conversations, WWE Superstar Bianca Belair discussed the developmental talents in NXT, citing the work of such wrestlers as Tiffany Stratton, Jakara Jackson, and Lash Legend who she is personally impressed with. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Bianca Belair on the talents in NXT: “There’s so many girls in NXT that are just [quick snapping] catching on to it and with the NIL program happening, there’s just so many girls that are coming in. I get excited for any of the NIL girls coming in, too, because that’s the same background as me and I know how it is to come in and be in this new world and trying to learn and catch on to everything.”

On the rising talents in developmental: “All of the girls down there are doing big things. You have Tiffany [Stratton] that’s doing big things, she showed up and showed out with Becky. Lash [Legend], who, when she first came out to the scene, I was like, ‘Oh, I like her.’ Her partner, Jakara [Jackson], I think she’s super cool and swaggy, but all the girls down there are doing really cool things and they’re going to be a problem in the future.”