Bianca Belair Explains What She’s Been Doing During Hiatus From WWE

As previously reported, Bianca Belair has been off WWE TV since last month, when she was written off with an injury angle. In an interview with Metro, Belair explained what she’s been doing ever since she took time off from WWE. Here are highlights:

On what she’s been doing with her free time: “Right now, it was just some self-care. We did some things with us personally that I’m so excited about, it has to do with the future. I’m trying to write a children’s book as well.”

On when fans will see her Hulu reality show: “At the end of this year, beginning of next year. We’re finishing up, wrapping up filming that.”

On doing reality TV: “I was always somebody that was like, ‘I will never do reality TV, I have no desire to do it’. And I learned to never say never very quickly. It was different for me because everybody sees my husband – who everybody in the ring is who he is at home, he’s high energy, he’s full of life, full of joy, yelling, screaming, singing. I’m a little bit more low-key and more reserved, I just chill at home and do my DIY projects. I’m used to having the cameras in my face at work and now they’re in my home. How do I just be normal now? I don’t need to turn it on to be Bianca Belair. It’s a different dynamic!”