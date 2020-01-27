wrestling / News
Various News: Bianca BelAir Proud Of Royal Rumble Performance, Match Set For GCW Event On February 15, Lineup For Tomorrow’s AEW Dark
January 27, 2020 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, Bianca BelAir hyped up her performance in the women’s Royal Rumble match, where she eliminated nearly a third of the field and lasted a half hour.
She wrote: “1st Royal Rumble. 33+ minutes. 8 eliminations. Oh… and I made my gear once again”
– GCW has announced that Rickey Shane Page will defend the GCW World Title against Nick Gage on February 15 in Atlantic City.
– Here are the matches set for tomorrow night’s AEW Dark on Youtube:
* QT Marshall vs. Kip Sabian
* Dark Order vs. Sonny Kiss & Brandon Cutler
* Tables Match: Nyla Rose vs. Shanna
