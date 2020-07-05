Bianca Belair On Making Her Raw Debut Without a Crowd, Who She’s Learned From in WWE

Bianca Belair spoke with Charlotte Wilder for a new interview discussing her experience debuting on Raw without an audience and who she’s learned the most from in WWE. Belair made her red brand debut on the April 6th episode of Raw after WrestleMania, and she described it as a “challenging” experience. You can check out highlights and the full video below:

On who she’s learned a lot from in WWE: “Well first, my coach at the Performance Center, Sara Amato, she’s taught me everything. [laughs] But as far as the superstars, I will say — when I first got into the Performance Center Nia Jax was, she was the one that actually took me under her wing. You know, she kind of like — she didn’t hold my hand throughout the process. But she really just made sure [and] let me know, ‘I see something in you. I see that you have it, just make sure you’re this, this and this.’ Kind of guiding me along the way. Ember Moon, when she was in NXT, whenever we got in the ring together. We did a lot of live events together. I learned so much from being in the ring with Ember. She’s so talented, she’s a veteran, she has so much experience. I learned a lot of psychology from her. Learned how to listen to the crowd from her.

“Billie and Peyton were at the Performance Center when I was there for a while, learned a whole lot from them. In NXT, those were the main girls that really just, that I’ve learned so much from, from their experience. And Alexa Bliss. At the Royal Rumble, being in the ring with her, I learned a lot from her.”

On making her Raw debut without fans in attendance: “It’s been challenging, you know. I can’t lie and say ‘Oh, it’s fine.’ It’s been challenging. The fans play a major role into what we do. We do it for the fans. Like I said, we don’t just go in there and beat each other up. We do story. We tell a story so the fans can get invested, and we work for their reaction. So it’s been challenging. Especially because for me, I actually debuted [at] WrestleMania with no crowd. I debuted [on] Raw with no crowd. So you know, when I found out I was debuting at Raw after WrestleMania, it was something that I was really looking forward to. Because you know, you can’t ask for a better debut than to debut at Raw the day after WrestleMania. That’s like, the biggest debut you could possibly have, either at WrestleMania or the day after.

“And that’s what I was going to be getting, and it was this huge build-up. And then, it was like, ‘Okay, now it’s not gonna be in front of thousands of people.’ But bot only that, it’s not gonna be front of anybody. So it was very challenging, but you just have to make the best of what it is. And you really have to rely on your talent, and really try to tell that story to convey it to the TV screen and not just to the fans in the crowd.”

