Note On Why Bianca Belair Returned on RAW Last Night

July 14, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
WWE Bianca Belair Ruby Riott Raw

– On today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that Bianca Belair returned on RAW last night and teamed with Ruby Riott to beat The IIconics because Liv Morgan is currently away. The match was originally set to be Morgan & Riott vs. The IIconics.

It’s still unknown why Morgan has been away from RAW since the end of June.

