Bianca Belair Powers Way To Raw Women’s Title Defense At WrestleMania 39 (Videos)

Bianca Belair had a tough challenge in Asuka at WrestleMania 39, but she managed to pick up the win to retain her Raw Women’s Championship. Belair pinned the Empress of Tomorrow to hold onto her championship on night two of the PPV, powering her way out of an armbar to hit the KOD for the win.

Belair has been Raw Women’s Champion for 364 days, having won the title from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38. Our live, ongoing coverage of Night Two is here.