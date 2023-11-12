Bianca Belair On Her Reaction To Kairi Sane’s Return at WWE Crown Jewel

As previously reported, Kairi Sane made her return to WWE at last weekend’s Crown Jewel, helping IYO SKY defeat Bianca Belair. In an interview with Casual Conversations (via Fightful), Bianca gave her reaction to the debut and why it left her confused.

She said: “I was confused. Honestly, I really thought, ‘The joke’s on me.’ I really thought that IYO was going to show up by herself. I mean, we’ve been going through this for over a year. I can understand showing up with your supporting cast to take the title from me to cash in on me and get the title, but you have the title. So I thought that you know, you have enough confidence to show up and just face me alone,” she said. “I put Bayley through a table the week before to tell her, ‘Listen, stay home for your own good. Just stay home’ So when Bayley popped up, I’m like, ‘What? Okay, wow,’ but then I thought that was the end of it so when I turned around and I saw Kairi, I was completely thrown off. Usually, I mean, I’m in a fight. If somebody’s in my face and you’re on the opposing side, I’m just going to get you, but I was confused because she pulled Bayley down [off out her shoulders when Bianca had her in position for the KOD]. So I’m like, ‘Are you here to help me? No, you’re not here to help me. What’s going on?’ I was paralyzed with confusion. Then, once she smacked me upside the face I was like, ‘Oh,’ and then it just didn’t stop. At that point, I was just like, ‘Wow. I’m just outnumbered.’ So, I was still trying to finish the match and it just went downhill from there.“