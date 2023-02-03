Bianca Belair On What To Expect From Her Reality Show, Possibly Breaking Raw Women’s Title Record

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are starring in a new reality series coming to Hulu, and Belair recently previewed what to expect from it. Belair spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:

On what to expect from the Hulu show: “I’m married to someone that is my homie and my best friend, and we’re just living life. We try to find the fun moments in everything. Everybody sees us inside the ring, and this is a chance to pull back that curtain and show us outside the ring. Our family is such a huge part of who we are, so include our family in on it. Of course, his tag team partner, Angelo Dawkins, is going to be in it, because we never get alone time because he’s always there. He’s like the brother that I never asked for, but I love him to death. It’s going to be fun. We’re actually going to start filming at Royal Rumble. That’ll be our first episode. We’re going to get a little bit of the WWE world and backstage, but also inside the ring, outside the ring. I’m excited.”

On when the show may premiere: “I’m not sure. We don’t have a set date, but I know we’re starting filming at Royal Rumble.”

On potentially breaking the record for longest Raw Women’s Championship reigns: “I mean, it means everything. Becky, that 26 seconds was — whew. It was rough, but it possibly was one of the best things that could have happened to me. The fans were behind me, and it kept that hunger in me, and it got me all the way back to WrestleMania to getting this title now. I feel like I just got it, and I don’t plan on losing it anytime soon. I look up to Becky, she’s done so much for the women’s division, so anytime that I can go and break a record that she has, it lets me know that I’m doing something right. To have my name in the same conversation as her, it means everything.”