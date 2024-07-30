Bianca Belair Recalls Being Embarrassed By WWE SummerSlam 2021 Loss

Bianca Belair lost in short order to a returning Becky Lynch at WWE SummerSlam 2021, and Belair recalled it as the most embarrassed she’s ever been. Belair spoke with Metro for a new interview and talked about the match, which saw Lynch come out and attack Belair’s original opponent in Carmella, then beat Belair in 26 seconds to win the title. You can see highlights below:

On how she felt after the match: “26 seconds at SummerSlam, that’s the most embarrassed I’ve ever been. My parents were in the audience, they didn’t know what was going on, they had no idea what was happening. I felt really bad for them.”

On not getting embarrassed anymore: “I risk getting embarrassed every time I go out there on live TV, so I have to just let it go. We go on live TV every day, with the possibility of embarrassing ourselves, so I kind of just expect it. I’ve never had like, wardrobe malfunctions or, my hair fall out. I don’t really have an embarrassing moment! Now I’m jinxing myself.”