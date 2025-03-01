Bianca Belair Reflects On Her Growth Over the Past Year

Bianca Belair feels like she grew a lot the past year, both in and out of the ring. Belair was asked during her interview with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri what she learned in 2024 and you can see a couple of highlights below (per Fightful):

On what she learned in 2024: “I feel like I’ve learned so much this year. It’s just evolved me even more as a competitor, a character, a human being. I’ve learned so much. I’ve just grown. I learned so much last year when it comes to myself, wrestling, being in a different role. I feel like I’ve learned more this past year in a different way than I’ve learned since I’ve been on the main roster.”

On what her biggest lesson was: “I don’t know if there is a specific spark, but I’ve learned that it doesn’t have to always be about you for you to accomplish something. I’ve learned that you have to take the ego out of things when it comes to WWE. I’ve learned the importance of the division needing to evolve. That’s the whole point of all of this. Now, tagging with Naomi, I’ve learned so much from Naomi inside the ring, outside the ring. I’ve learned how to be a greater partner, even perspective-wise. Her helping me in the ring with moves. I’ve just learned a lot.”