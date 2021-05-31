Bianca Belair Looking Forward to Rematch With Sasha Banks, Talks Celebrating Birthday the Day Before WrestleMania

Bianca Belair defeated Sasha Banks for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 37, and she’s looking forward to giving Banks a rematch. Belair spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:

On wanting another match with Sasha Banks: “That night at WrestleMania, our match was about so much more than winning the title. We made history. And I’m fully expecting a rematch … That moment was bigger than us. Even though I won the title, no one lost that night. That’s why there are videos of Sasha smiling at the end. She had so much fulfillment from what came out of that match. Now, when she comes back and the title is on the line, we’ll see who walks out as champion.”

On celebrating her birthday the day before the match: “The night before a match is always a weird night. I want to get a good night’s sleep, but I’m also anxious. When I get nervous, I think about my dad, who would always tell me, ‘When you’re nervous, it means you care.’ So I embrace it. That reminds me I’m ready. And I’m usually making gear the night before. That keeps my mind occupied and ready and calm, especially with my husband right beside me … People do their cheat meals after their matches, but I have pizza the night before. That always helps relax me. Before the Royal Rumble, I picked up a pizza and stayed up all night and worked on my gear. Since the night before WrestleMania was my birthday, it was the best birthday ever. I don’t know how I’ll ever top it. I saw all my family at the hotel, and my mom brought pizza. My gear took forever for WrestleMania, so I was working on that all night, and I ate some pizza and opened a few gifts.”

On looking forward to live events with fans: “Everyone is part of this. It’s more than just me, and this is my chance to share it. I’ve found myself very vulnerable in some of my moments, but that’s because I’m opening up to invite people to come on this journey. When I hold the title up in the air, I want everyone to know this is theirs, too.”