wrestling / News
Bianca Belair Responds to Charlotte Flair Receiving Title Shot Against Asuka
– As noted, Charlotte Flair returned to WWE last night on SmackDown challenging WWE Women’s Champion Asuka for a shot at her title. The title match was later made official by the broadcast team for the upcoming June 30 edition of SmackDown. Former Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair wasn’t a fan of this development, as she made clear on Twitter.
Earlier today, Bianca Belair tweeted, “Been processing what went down last night. So let me get this straight. I did exactly what was asked of me. I agreed to let Asuka have her moment as long as I got my REMATCH JUST for Charlotte to come out, demand and get handed a REMATCH? 🤔 Am I trippin or am I trippin?” She later added, “Well apparently we have rematches for different titles…So…Problem solved @ScrapDaddyAP 🤷🏽♀️”
Been processing what went down last night.
So let me get this straight.
I did exactly what was asked of me.
I agreed to let Asuka have her moment as long as I got my REMATCH JUST for Charlotte to come out, demand and get handed a REMATCH?
🤔
Am I trippin or am I trippin?
— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) June 10, 2023
Well apparently we have rematches for different titles…
So…
Problem solved @ScrapDaddyAP
🤷🏽♀️ pic.twitter.com/J7pC8qZx12
— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) June 10, 2023