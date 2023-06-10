– As noted, Charlotte Flair returned to WWE last night on SmackDown challenging WWE Women’s Champion Asuka for a shot at her title. The title match was later made official by the broadcast team for the upcoming June 30 edition of SmackDown. Former Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair wasn’t a fan of this development, as she made clear on Twitter.

Earlier today, Bianca Belair tweeted, “Been processing what went down last night. So let me get this straight. I did exactly what was asked of me. I agreed to let Asuka have her moment as long as I got my REMATCH JUST for Charlotte to come out, demand and get handed a REMATCH? 🤔 Am I trippin or am I trippin?” She later added, “Well apparently we have rematches for different titles…So…Problem solved @ScrapDaddyAP 🤷🏽‍♀️”

