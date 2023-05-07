wrestling / News

Bianca Belair Retains RAW Women’s Title At WWE Backlash (Pics, Clips)

May 6, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Backlash Bianca Belair Image Credit: WWE

Bianca Belair’s historic reign with the RAW women’s title continues as she defeated IYO SKY at WWE Backlash. The match went back and forth before Damage CTRL came to the ring. Dakota Kai kicked Belair, allowing IYO to go to the top, but the referee was distracted by Bayley. IYO missed the moonsault and Bianca hit KOD for the win.

WWE noted that Belair is now the longest-reigning women’s champion of the modern era. Her reign is now at 398 days after she won it at Wrestlemania in 2022.

